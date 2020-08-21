I am sad. I am afraid.
I am sad because so many are ill and some have died because of the virus.
I am sad that there are families unable to get together because of lockdowns and quarantines.
I am sad because there are those who are struggling to pay their rent, pay their bills and buy food for their families due to loss of jobs.
I am sad because there are parents separated from their children because of immigration laws.
I am sad that there are children not allowed to run and play outdoors for fear that they might be harmed.
I am sad that schools are closed by authority from the state instead of each district being allowed to examine their own circumstances on when to open doors.
I am sad because businesses have closed doors and, if open, they run up against the resistance of wearing masks and keeping the distance suggested by doctors.
I am sad that there are those who think wearing masks is unnecessary, and as someone once remarked, masks are for keeping out the dust. Are hospitals dusty? Masks are worn to prevent infections and diseases.
I am sad about the changes being made in the postal system.
I am sad because there are those who resent being told what to do, even if it means trying to save lives. Do these same people wear seat belts, wear helmets when riding bikes, etc.?
I am sad when people say they don't read newspapers, watch TV news and listen to interviews.
I am sad that there are those who vote based solely on party affiliation.
I am sad that some believe there is a constant need for displaying Black Lives Matter signs. All lives matter.
I am afraid that some think owning high-powered rifles are necessary for protecting their homes.
I am afraid for peaceful protestors that are being inundated by mobs determined to destroy property and loot.
I am afraid of the senseless killings just because of the origin of certain people, or simply showing hatred.
Having vented on all of this, I still believe in the goodness of people and am being optimistic about the change we need in government. Optimism is far better than pessimism and hopefully it will prevail.
Betty L. Kouklis, Bakersfield