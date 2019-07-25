Hypocrisy: pretending to be what one is not, especially a pretension of virtue. This word comes to mind often when listening to the mass media and Democrats.
In his 1925 “Mein Kampf,” Adolph Hitler said that propaganda “must confine itself to a few points and repeat them over and over.” Democrats and the mass media dutifully follow Hitler by endlessly repeating a “phrase of the day” like “no one is above the law” (referring to President Trump) while not applying the same standard to the likes of Hillary Clinton, James Comey, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, James Clapper, John Brennan and about 11 million illegal aliens in our country — all of whom have a history of unlawful activity. That is hypocrisy.
Before the Fourth of July celebration in Washington D.C., the phrase was “President Trump is politicizing the Fourth of July.” This, too, demonstrated no virtue because they totally ignored the Democrat politicization of the judicial system, the IRS, the FBI, the CIA, the NSA and our immigration system. Similarly, Democrats grandstanding about illegal alien detention conditions at our southern border while they themselves are blocking funding to solve the problem is blatant hypocrisy. Not speaking up when President Obama did exactly the same thing at the border is also hypocritical.
An old adage says when you point a finger at someone, you are also pointing three fingers at yourself. This certainly applies to the hypocrites in the Democratic Party and the mass media, and hypocrisy solves nothing.
Wilbur W. Wells, Tehachapi