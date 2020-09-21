I am really proud of President Donald Trump and the two Bakersfield doctors who are willing to stand up against the "fake media" ("Local doctors featured in viral video of doctors that was later banned from social media," Aug. 9). Hydroxychloroquine has already been used daily by millions of people for decades to treat a variety of ailments.
BioScience Trends Journal reported, "Thus far, results from more than 100 patients have demonstrated that chloroquine phosphate is superior to the control treatment in inhibiting the exacerbation of pneumonia, improving lung imaging findings, promoting a virus-negative conversion and shortening the disease course."
Cell Research published a report from researchers who concluded that chloroquine is "highly effective in the control of 2019-nCoV infection in vitro" with further research needed.
Clinical Infectious Diseases, published by the Oxford University Press for the Infectious Diseases Society of America, cited earlier research as justification for exploration. They said, "We believe that hydroxychloroquine may be a promising drug for the treatment of SARA-CoV-2 infection."
A French research team of 18 scientists report that "hydroxychloroquine is efficient in clearing vital nasopharyngeal carriage of SARS-CoV-2 in COVID-19 patients in only three to six days, in most patients."
Travel Medicine and Infectious Disease Journal also reports positive outcomes.
The FDA supported studies on this but later backtracked in an attempt to shut down further studies. Why would the FDA do so? Politics. To inhibit further studies on a promising cure is irresponsible in the extreme.
Jim Lee, Lake Isabella