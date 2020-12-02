I was astonished by a recent letter ("Letter to the Editor: The true haters," Nov. 27). Part of it was the repetition of a popular Republican claim these days: Democrats are bad because they were racists and segregationists in the 1850s and the 1950s.
Get real. Everyone should know that the Democrats of 2020 are not in agreement or sympathy with the Democrats of 1857 or 1957. In the early 1960s, segregationist Democrats began changing parties and became Republicans. Democrats of 2020 oppose the racism of earlier incarnations of the party.
But the really amazing thing was the assertion the Democrats were mean to him and they are still (still!) saying bad things about Republicans.
Did the letter writer miss the rallies with “Lock her up” chants? The term "libtards"? Braindead liberals? Demo-rats? Heck, the official campaign for Trump sold T-shirts reading “2020 — make liberals cry again.” Republicans walked around with T-shirts like “I’d rather be a Russian than a Democrat” and “Trump 2020— (Expletive) your Feelings.”
Someone (I don’t know who) telling him he’s stupid for voting for Trump has traumatized him? I’d call him a snowflake, but I’m not a Republican.
While he says he doesn’t want to be friends because of all the mean things we said, in spite of all the mean things his side said, we’d like to be at least friendly enough to work together. Lots of problems out there.
Jay C. Smith, Bakersfield