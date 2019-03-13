The San Joaquin Valley is sinking. The issue is huge and largely ignored. An article about the Friant-Kern Canal published by The Californian focuses on only one example ("A fix is proposed to address sinking land beneath the Friant-Kern Canal," March 11). As reported by the California Geological Survey, near Los Banos, the valley floor has dropped approximately 75 feet. Bakersfield is measured to have dropped 7 feet.
This sinking is known as subsidence, caused by over-pumping of groundwater, which is made more severe during drought years. The Friant-Kern Canal suffering from subsistence has seen its capacity drop by 60 percent. Even an optimist must conclude this groundwater will never be replenished. Nature over centuries created the valley aquifers, which in only a century of intense agriculture are rapidly being exhausted. The question becomes does anyone care? This is undeniably another example of human activity wreaking havoc on natural world.
Wade Eagleton, Bakersfield