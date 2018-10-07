Everyone should be very frightened by the current political disgrace. I, like the previous letter writer (“Memories come back,” Oct. 3), had a similar experience while I was in high school.
My question to her and everyone else, how would you feel if your husband, father, brother or even yourself were accused of assault and that they/you are automatically guilty?
Let me be very clear, sexual assault is not what this travesty is about. If it were, the accusations should have been investigated as soon as Sen. Feinstein received the letter. No, this is an assault on the Constitution and our liberties. The Founding Fathers were very wise; they knew that without the presumption of innocence, and history has shown this, governments can imprison the people for anything they decide. Look at any of the socialist countries, China, Cuba, Venezuela. Without justice (due process), we have anarchy.
So empathize? Maybe. But believe? No. Christine Blasey Ford, Ph.D., gave me nothing to believe except to convince me the whole story is merely political. Accusations without proof diminish anyone who has experienced assault. Unfortunately, our senators are Democrats (not surprisingly, Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris), so I have urged all the Republican senators to confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh.
Kathy Farrell, Bakersfield