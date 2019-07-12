This letter is to confirm the things that a recent letter writer wrote about pit bull dogs being the No. 1 breed to inflict dog bites; No. 2 being German shepherds or shepherd mixes (“Letter to the Editor: Dog attacks,” July 7). This was reported by the California Department of Public Health in 2011. Not much has changed since 2011.
The article said that most dog bites are from male dogs that are young, weigh more than 50 pounds and intact. I want to go further and mention it has been proven that dogs that are intact and have not been neutered, or females that are not spayed, are very aggressive. Also, dogs that are chained up all day long and spend some 24 hours with little human contact become extremely aggressive and just plain mean. They, if given the chance to get out, will attack humans and little dogs, sometimes killing them. I mean, if your “owner” chained you up all day and/or your hormones were running amok, wouldn’t you become aggressive?
Most pit bulls, as the letter stated, do not bite. Many are a sweet and loving animal. Example: years ago, my daughter picked up a blonde, pit bull puppy right off of the Bakersfield streets, that was no more than two to three months old. She rescued and she kept her until she passed away at age 7 from diabetes. “Beefy” was a sweet, loving dog that only wanted to kiss and love us. There was not a mean bone in her body.
My message is this: if you own a pit bull, shepherd or any animal, the way you look after said animal — like loving it, treating it as part of the family, neutering or spaying it and letting it live in your home — makes a huge difference in the way it will react to other humans.
June Sharp, Bakersfield