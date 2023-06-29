If you ask most any red-blooded American to describe the United States of America in the fewest words possible, many would say freedom, liberty and justice. Those are excellent responses that speak to the idea of America that our Founding Fathers had in mind when they set out to create a new country and get away from tyranny. That is the country that we had before the advent of TV, the mass media news, cellphones, the internet, and (un)social media.
Sadly, we no longer have that country because the idea of America is constantly under attack and being diminished by radical leftist progressive liberals in government, education and social institutions. These leftists are an existential threat to the future of our republic, and if we want to preserve our country, they must be rooted out of all positions of power in the government and education as soon as possible.