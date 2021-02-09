This is a response to Wendy Mills who is trying to find a place to get a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
I had the same problem as a recent letter writer, who was trying to find a place to get a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine ("Letter to the Editor: Getting COVID vaccines should be easier," Feb. 4), until I called KMC, as recommended in a Community Voices piece by Jay Joson ("COMMUNITY VOICES: What to know about COVID-19 vaccines," Feb. 2). Called, left a callback number and had an appointment scheduled exactly three weeks after the first dose was administered at a pharmacy.
And the people I talked to were nice! The voicemail system is a bit irritating, but it works!
Susan Lunsford, Bakersfield