Regarding the two letters in the Feb. 13 paper, in which the authors are writing that this year’s tax refunds are down compared to last year’s. The implication is that only President Trump and other rich folk benefitted from the reforms. Not true.
People seem to not understand how the tax system actually works. The amount of refund is not an accurate metric to measure the amount of taxes paid, it is only a measure of the refund. If you compare the withholding amounts you paid in 2017 and in 2018, you should see a substantial difference; less was paid in 2018. Since less was paid, less will be refunded. As simple as that.
The number that counts is how much bottom line total taxes did you pay in both years? Most of us, myself included, paid substantially less this year (middle class, retired, fixed income). Maybe if you have many dependents you might be at a disadvantage, but that would be unusual. No tax plan will ever be totally equitable to all; there are simply too many variables.
One would have to have a freakishly huge amount of deductions to offset the $24,000 standard deduction, more than most of us will ever have.
If you want a larger refund, have your employer withhold more, as much as was withheld in 2017. Problem solved and you will still have paid less total taxes.
Bob Hughes, Tehachapi