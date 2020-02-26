Many years ago, my mother waitressed in some of the better clubs in Boston. Not only was she a great waitress, she was beautiful - a real knockout!
Like my mother, I became a waitress too, but never reached her level of expertise. Yet, we did have something in common: when you became a favorite waitress to one of the regular customers, and as you passed his table, he seemed to think it perfectly harmless to give you a friendly pat on the behind. Interestingly, we thought it perfectly harmless, too. In fact, we felt flattered.
This was not uncommon in those days. But oh how things have happily changed. Women have grown up and smartened up and realized when someone you hardly know gives you a friendly pat on the behind, it isn't flattery — it's disrespectful and offensive.
Hannah Joseph, Bakersfield