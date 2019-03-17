So the governor is putting aside over 700 death penalty cases. Can someone please explain the deterrent to serious criminal behavior, as well as criminal activity in general? I am a Christian and as compassionate as the next man. But I also believe that when someone willfully and maliciously takes another life, they therefore forfeit their right to life as well. All of the spouses, parents, families and friends will never see justice. Is the next step early releases for some of these animals?
Candidates' views on this need to be more of the conversation during the campaigns and they should be held to account for them. A lot of us are tired of our elected officials playing politics with public safety and our sovereign right to exist in a free but safe society. Time will tell how these decisions will affect us — my bet is that we will see increases in murder and deaths across the spectrum. After all, what is to fear, where is the deterrent to this activity? God help us all.
Matt Koelzer, Bakersfield