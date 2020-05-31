Initially we were told the reason for the quarantine was to flatten the curve. Our hospitals are over half empty, staff is being laid off and hospitals are in financial trouble. Now it seems the reason for continued quarantine and social distancing is to eradicate the virus, wait for a vaccine or a cure.
The first polio vaccine was administered in 1954. Sixty-six years later, polio still has not been eliminated from the planet. This virus will not be eradicated and there may never be a vaccine or cure. Are the citizens who continue to support isolation willing to wait until society collapses? Overall, it is far more effective to isolate and subsidize the infected and high risk groups. Since when do we quarantine the healthy? The CDC has proposed common sense measures that will reduce the risk as we return to activity.
Kathy Berry, Bakersfield