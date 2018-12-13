While with two esteemed local history teachers this weekend we discussed that Rep. Kevin McCarthy has been under the radar since he became “my Kevin.”
But on Dec. 10, the congressman spoke to Fox News. He said, of the new House of Representatives majority Democrats, “America is too great a nation to have such a small agenda.” He was referring to the two hearings the Dems will conduct to get to the bottom of Trump’s Russian ties and the emoluments issue. And perhaps other issues. McCarthy also said, “Both sides have had hearings and found nothing.” That is just a lie.
McCarthy’s hypocrisy is so ridiculous. This is the man who admitted that the GOP hearing into Benghazi in 2015 was merely a stunt to damage the reputation of Hillary Clinton. That ill-timed admission cost McCarthy any chance of winning the speakership in 2016.
Now after leading the House re-election effort last month to a dismal defeat, McCarthy is rewarded with the Minority Leader position. Laughable but fitting. It’s been said that he urged many Reps seeking re-election to “stick with Trump.”
So now the House Democrats will have hearings. Actual hearings not shams as presided over by Rep. Devin Nunes. There are too many coincidental (?) facts to ignore regarding Russia. Also the emoluments clause which says presidents may not profit in business while in office should be investigated.
Won’t it be interesting if it is found that “my Kevin” knew about some of the illegal things going on around Trump?
Terry Beals, Bakersfield