I watched in disbelief as President Donald Trump and his supporters laughed when someone at the Texas rally yelled “Shoot them!” I couldn’t believe it. Instead of expressing concern or caution, the president actually laughed, and said, “Only in the Panhandle can you get away with that!”
I also looked closely at those women behind the president. I’ll never forget their faces as they laughed and clapped.
You cannot shift the blame to anyone else. It’s you, Mr. President, and your incendiary, racist rhetoric that fuels such hatred and motivates cold-blooded murder.
If the president won’t dial back the hate speech, how about the rest of the GOP? How many more men, women and children will have to die before other Republican elected officials, including Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy, will finally get enough courage to stand up against such racist hatred, and fight for the lives and safety of our families? How many more, Kevin?
Mary Helen Barro, Bakersfield