I recently examined my property tax bill and found 13, yes 13, separate school bond issues, each of which adds an additional tax to my property tax bill.
Six of these bond issues are from the Kern High School District; four more are from the Kern Community College District; and three are from the Panama-Buena Vista School District. Each of these bond issues represent several million dollars of borrowing by the issuing school district and each increases taxes on every property in the district.
This simply cannot go on. Surely there must a limit to borrowing extra money bond issue after bond issue that voters will approve.
Before you vote on the Panama-Buena Vista School District bond proposal, or any other school bond issue, take a good look at your own property tax bill and see how many school bond issues you’re paying for now, how much those cost you in additional property tax and how much extra that one more issue (it’s always just one more issue) will cost you.
And if you’re renting a house or an apartment or even an office, don’t think you’ll get off the additional property tax hook. You can bet that one more school bond issue tax increase will simply inspire your landlord to pass that additional tax on to you with another rent increase.
Eric Ziegler, Bakersfield