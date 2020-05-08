Eight states didn't lockdown and their numbers seem to be better than states that did. As of this writing, we've had 1,143 reported infections of COVID-19, with 13 deaths. The mortality rate of those infected is 1 percent.
For those who believe the lockdown is justified, why are you going to grocery stores, home improvement stores, drug stores and a host of other "essential businesses"? It's not a lockdown if half the businesses are open. Businesses and hospitals are suffering financially, along with millions of American workers unemployed. All you who want the lockdown to continue, stay home. If the county opened tomorrow, no one is going to make you leave your house. If you're afraid to get a haircut, go to the movies, sit in a restaurant, don't go. Stay home and let the rest of America get back to life as we knew it.
Van Fairbanks, Bakersfield