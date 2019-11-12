Mr. Price, I agree with your article on the homeless ("It's cold, they're homeless and we'll study it," Nov. 10). I was a police officer in my other life, and we used to be able to pick up the mentally ill street people and take them to a clean, warm hospital until the American Civil Liberties Union stopped the practice. As a result, we started to find many dead in subterranean garages, bus benches and alleys from various reasons — exposure to cold, malnutrition, medical needs, etc. I still carry this in my head along with the homicides that I worked. As for drug addicts, we used to book them in for 90 days on injection marks that were fresh under the influence of heroin. The California Economic Summit suggestions were stupid dribble.
Tom Edmonds, Bakersfield