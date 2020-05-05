This probably is a good time to remind readers how quarterly GDP growth is reported. The 4.8 percent decrease reported for the past quarter does not mean that GDP went from, say, 100 percent to 95.2 percent. It means GDP went from a base of 100 to 98.8 (-1.2 percent). The quarterly growth rate is reported as an annualized change by extrapolating it over an entire year (-1.2 percent per quarter x four quarters/year = -4.8 percent). When the third quarter data is reported, keep in mind that the actual decrease in production and income during the quarter will actually be the reported number divided by four. That will be plenty bad, but not as bad as one would think by overlooking this reporting convention.
Mark Evans, Bakersfield