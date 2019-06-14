In a June 10 Community Voice article titled “Skepticism about the fracking business,” Mr. Ananian stated, “… until fracking energy companies can consistently show the economic benefit, we should be deeply skeptical of claims.”
My local industry needs to apologize to Mr. Ananian. We have not educated our residents how fracking has brought economic benefit to Kern County for four decades.
One example of “fracking economic benefit” comes from the Belridge Field in western Kern County. From 1911 to 1980 the field produced 280 million barrels of oil. Shell Oil purchased part of the field in 1980 and used fracking to enhance its recovery process. Since 1980, Belridge has produced over 1.5 billion barrels of oil, making it the sixth most productive field in the United States.
Kern County’s oil industry, like Mr. Ananian’s industry, create jobs and revenue for Kern County. We are good stewards of the land, fight pollution and incredibly philanthropic. I commend those who have the foresight to bring game-changing technology to Kern County.
As a Bakersfield resident, native (Harding Elementary to Highland High), geologist and petroleum engineer; I have a hand in producing the energy we all enjoy and caring for Kern County. Along with Mr. Ananian, each worker in the local oil industry (for that matter, all Kern industries from Ag to Aerospace) wants to protect Kern County’s forests, deserts and waters. We also want to better the county’s economy. Finally, I would enjoy attending one of Mr. Ananian’s film festivals.
Joe Nahama, Bakersfield