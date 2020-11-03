The late Ann Williams, gentle soul that she was, used to call her writings Midge-Buzzings. Since I usually feel more like a moth flapping against a flamethrower, I will call these disconnected thoughts Moth-Flappings.
The recent decision of county supervisors to withdraw support for the COVID-19 outreach group (“Kern supervisors reject nonprofit for million dollar COVID-19 contract over support for defunding police,” Oct. 20) reminded me of an old Bob Dylan line: "The city fathers are trying to endorse the reincarnation of Paul Revere's horse." The sanctity of their motives, it is hoped, will make the stench of their actions less noticeable.
The Californian carefully explained the capitalization of the word Black: It has to do with its determination to show respect for African life and culture. Example: The white boxer was pummeled by his Black opponent. So white folks are willing to give you a capital B, but are they willing to give you a capital Life? Think about it.
The fat moth flutters away, realizing too late that what he thought was a flamethrower was really a leaf blower over the sewer farm.
Larry Dunn, Bakersfield