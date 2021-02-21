In response to the bill that bans the oilfield techniques used in California ("State lawmakers debut bill to ban oilfield techniques common in Kern," Feb. 18), many in California wish to ban the paychecks of these so-called representatives who live in a bubble supported by our money. Yes, that’s right, we don’t want to pay them anymore. Senate Bill “No Pay.”
Do they really think these jobs will be replaced by well remediation companies who already have roustabouts doing the work? Hence, the bubble. I spent many years in the oilfields and don’t remember a union they are referring to. The union left in the 1970s when I was coming in. Millions of jobs are being lost already from those who believe they know what is better for the people! The people are getting fed up.
— Kevin Handy, Bakersfield