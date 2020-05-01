Since the coronavirus pandemic began, I'm often asked if we're going to experience a housing crash similar to The Great Recession of 2007-2009. Here are seven reasons why I feel things are entirely different for us this time.
1. Prices: Bakersfield is no longer hyper-inflated from real estate speculation. Over the last nine years, we have been experiencing slow and stable appreciation in home values. This leaves far less room for another runaway price crash.
2. Local median: The local median price of $275,000 is well within reach of most of our dual-income families. In fact, our affordability rating is just about the best in the state. During the bubble, most local families could not afford a median-priced home.
3. Distressed sales: During the recession more than two-thirds of all sales were from bank inventory or short sales. Those owners have much less interest in getting top dollar for their homes. But these days, distressed sales comprise less than 10 percent of the market.
4. Lack of inventory: Currently Bakersfield has about 700 single-family homes on the market. With pending and contingent sales, we have more than 700 homes in escrow, meaning we have less than a 30-day supply of inventory. In normal times this would indicate a very hot market.
5. Jobs: Oil may rebound somewhat by the end of the year. During the last 30 years our community has done well managing job diversification to cushion blows like this. Ag looks strong this year, and we should see new employment locally in that sector.
6. Government programs: National stimulus packages are providing much-needed relief to homeowners and others in our community who are suffering financially. The maximization of unemployment benefits is helping people in the greatest need make their payments.
7. Low interest rates: Mortgage rates are at their lowest in living memory. Many people can afford to buy at these rates in this market at this time.
We may well see downward pricing adjustments over the next several months. But this won't be a long-term trend, and I think the lower end of the market will be fine.
Frank St. Clair, St. Clair Realty