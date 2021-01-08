I sit here totally appalled at the behavior of the mob that has invaded our house, and the tepid response from the man responsible for the actions of those criminals. Anyone who supports their behavior deserves to be levied with a huge fine (could help pay for the “universal checks” most of us have or will receive!), and lengthy prison sentences for those most responsible for damage within the Capitol.
I hope Trump’s feeble message will convince the mob to disperse and go home, but his utter refusal to acknowledge his loss in the election is believed only by ardent supporters who have no evidence beyond his inflammatory rhetoric. What septic system did we drag him out of before making him our worst president ever?
Ted Johnson, Tehachapi