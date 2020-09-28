Fellow Bakersfield College professor Matthew Garrett complained (Sept. 18)that at BC’s Opening Day meetings, “one term repeated over and over: ‘racial equity.’” He feels racial equity would “ignore the plight” of poor white students. However, equity means “the quality of being fair and impartial”; it does not mean hurting any group to help others. As a white person, I am well aware that being white is beneficial in multiple areas, including education, careers and physical safety. This is not based on anecdotes and emotional reasoning, but on a vast body of evidence.
That he is disturbed and baffled at Bakersfield College’s emphasis on racial equity at this point in time is astonishing. Has he forgotten the number of unarmed Black people killed by police in just the past months, including Breonna Taylor, who was shot to death while sleeping in her own apartment? Has he forgotten seeing a white policeman calmly kneeling on the neck of George Floyd for eight minutes and 46 seconds in front of numerous witnesses?
He finds BC’s goal of racial equity alarming and heartbreaking. It is a pity that his heart doesn’t break at the terrible damage caused to people of color every day in a country so full of the documented systemic racism he chooses not to believe in.
He quoted Jefferson’s declaration “that all men are created equal,” ironically forgetting that Jefferson, a slave owner, did not want to see equality in his own lifetime. I hope to see it achieved in mine.
— Gloria Dumler, Bakersfield