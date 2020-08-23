When the pandemic hit, we at CityServe knew most churches were positioned for such a time as this — to help families who would be most affected by the shifted economy. Households in the “last mile of need” are individuals and families with food needs that are left unmet for a variety of reasons. The federal government and most nonprofits admit there are significant gaps of unmet needs. The sad reality is millions of families across the country are falling between the gaps — creating risks of malnutrition and starvation, which is particularly true of households with small children. Low-income families who were working hard to make ends meet in their homes before the pandemic now have to choose between paying for food or shelter.
But we have good news! Churches in our community are being resourced through the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program so they can fill the gaps and feed hungry families. Families living in the “last mile of need” shouldn’t have to live in hopelessness. The alarming amount of food that has been wasted because of the abrupt halt in our national food supply is not necessary and is why the food box program is an excellent solution. Local churches have a unique ability to deliver these food boxes through the “last mile of need.” Churches in the CityServe collaborative network, which was birthed right here in Bakersfield, have distributed more than 3.3 million food boxes across the country. And we are just getting started!
Karl Hargestam, Bakersfield