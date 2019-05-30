Ken Hooper's mission to fill in the blanks in our knowledge of local history is commendable, but more than that, it is necessary ("BHS archiving students discover new names, info, to be etched into the Wall of Valor," May 24). By engaging his students in this important task, Mr. Hooper is teaching them that history is not just a static collection of “facts” to be memorized and regurgitated for exams, but rather a living body of knowledge that can be improved upon to make room for perspectives and stories not previously included.
Mona Sidhu, Bakersfield