Last week was identified as Police Week in honor of the contributions of police to our community and others nationwide. The dangers to their jobs are real.
Last year 158 police officers were killed in the line of duty, a loss which two local officers recognized by hiking the Appalachian Trail one mile for each officer killed. BPD also had a ceremony to honor the service of their officers, those who serve and sacrifice some as well as those who sacrificed with their lives in protecting and serving our community. The city of Bakersfield also honors Police Week by changing the night time lighting along Chester Avenue median trees to a thin blue line. My company, Lighting in Style, is thankful to provide that which represents the thin blue line that the police provide against the darkness and its cost even in police lives in support of peace and order, seen on alternating trees in white lighting.
Blair Budai, Bakersfield