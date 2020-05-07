Our world has always been powered by courageous women workers and caretakers, and now, with the threat and reality of COVID-19, our lives depend on our local leaders doing more.
As COVID-19 continues to spread, it threatens the lives, health and livelihoods of our friends and neighbors. Women are on the front lines of the response. We make up the majority of workers at your local hospital, child welfare agency and neighborhood grocery store. Women remain the primary caretaker of our children and are often responsible for caring for elderly parents. Women know first-hand how difficult these times are; we’re losing our jobs at a greater rate. Yet, women understand that health is first and foremost.
In times of crisis and adversity like these, leaders must make a choice. To rise to the challenge, or shrink away from responsibility. To leave no one behind, or settle for good enough. To do no harm, or deepen divides and further inequities. To capitulate to those with the deepest pockets, or to protect everyone.
California has led the way in its response to COVID-19. Our response has been dictated by science and experts. We ask that you, our local leaders, continue to heed California’s guidelines. Follow the advice of California’s top experts, and protect the residents you serve. Reopen in accordance with both federal and state guidelines, so that we can all share a bright future together.
Kimberly Kirchmer and Robin Walters, co-directors of Women’s March Kern County