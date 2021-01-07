Most of us know by now that John Hefner has passed away ("Lifelong educator and principal, John Hefner knew the names of every student on his watch," Jan. 4). It's a tragic loss to the community in so many ways. His passing left a huge hole in many lives and families, including mine. For all we know about John publicly, there was so much more.
He continued to visit and contact students from long ago, following up on how they were, lending encouragement when needed and simply saying hello. He did much quietly, without fanfare, but with the same energy he exhibited in public. Humorously, his constant action earned him the "Energizer Bunny" nickname from many.
He was a tireless advocate and leader for Sister Cities, an especially important bridge-building program in this divided time. In this endeavor also, so much went on behind the scenes as John organized youth visits between countries and the logistics of entertaining and informing those young people who visited Bakersfield. He was always an educator, and his focus was always directed outwards, not to himself.
I think he would be honored, however, and would not object to an idea a former student of mine, Ries Murphy, sent to me. Rename Fruitvale Junior High to John Hefner Junior High. What an excellent and appropriate idea!
Susan Reep, Wilsonville, Ore.