This past week I had the opportunity to serve as a first-time volunteer guardian for the most recent Honor Flight Kern County. While I knew the general purpose of this organization was to assist our military veterans in viewing the various war memorials and museums in Washington, D.C., what I didn’t realize was the number of committed volunteers in our local Honor Flight hub as well as the supportive volunteers located in every airport we stopped in and in Washington, D.C. All of these volunteers made it possible to transport 23 WWII, Korean and Vietnam veterans to D.C. to have the opportunity not only see the various memorials, but to receive the recognition and appreciation they deserved for serving our country. I was stunned by the ovations, hugs and hand shaking our veterans received as we toured the various memorials and capital sites.
The most heart warming recognition came from all of the school-aged children and their parents, teachers and chaperones visiting the D.C. sites during spring break. This display of recognition to our veterans offered hope that our young people were learning about the true history of what made our country great and that our veterans are the real heroes behind our country’s success. While it is hard to describe, this trip was very emotional for all of us; it was just an amazing experience, particularly for our veterans. Please continue to support Honor Flight Kern County so they can continue to support our veterans.
Geoff King, Wasco