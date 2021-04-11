In response to a recent Community Voices opinion ("COMMUNITY VOICES: Keep the wrong motor vehicles off the Kern River Parkway Trail," April 7), I would like to clarify that the City Council has never considered allowing any type of vehicles that would achieve speeds as high as 40 mph to 50 mph as stated in the opinion piece.
I absolutely agree with the opinion that the city needs to do a better job of policing the off-rode motorcycles, ATVs and automobiles that all too often are on the bike path. The bike path is one of the best amenities in Bakersfield and should be treated and maintained with that in mind. Any discussions about use should be honest and work toward the betterment of the community as a whole.
Class 1 and 2 ebikes have been allowed on the bike path for five years now. I am riding on the bike path one to two hours nearly every day and see many ebikes and have not seen them riding in an irresponsible manner. The discussion is really about class 3 ebikes that can go up to 28 mph. A group of five bicyclists rode past me the other morning going at least that fast.
I personally am open to an honest discussion about class 3 ebikes, but I will restate that the City Council has never considered allowing vehicles that can go 40 mph to 50 mph. Let's work together to honestly serve the community. False statements do not help anyone.
— Bob Smith, Bakersfield City Council member Ward 4