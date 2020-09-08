I have listened to the president accuse all concerned that the results of the upcoming presidential election are not to be trusted. He has repeatedly leveled charges of fraud and illegality. He says that this election is rigged and that we should not have a whole lot of faith in its results.
This leads me to wonder, should we doubt the results of the 2020 presidential election regardless of who wins? Should we refuse to accept the vote count no matter whether the winner is Joe Biden or Donald Trump? Is the president saying that the American people cannot trust their own electoral process? That free and fair elections are a thing of the past?
There is only one person that I can think of that would benefit from such a conclusion: Vladimir Putin. Every intelligence agency in this country is convinced that Russia attempted to interfere with our elections in 2016. Maybe they did a better job than we thought. They helped sow the seeds of doubt, suspicion and distrust. Could they be doing it again?
Our electoral process is one of our most cherished rights. It is also one that is the most taken for granted. If we cannot trust this country's ability to manage a fair election and a peaceful transition of power, we are on the road to autocracy. To tyranny. To a dictatorship, just like they have in Russia.
There is an old saying, "winners cheer and losers cry foul." I have a bad feeling that we are going to be hearing a lot of "foul!" come Nov. 4 and beyond from both candidates.
Michael Cariker, Bakersfield