Unfortunately, I have no clue as to how to solve the homeless crisis. In an economy where there are more jobs than applicants and a state with liberal welfare programs this shouldn't be happening. I believe the biggest cause of this is due to methamphetamine and prescription drug problems and alcoholism. Should we reward people who have made choices to stay high all the time with housing when many are already on the government dole or are panhandling and not paying taxes on that money (much of that is spent on drugs)?
Having said that, I'm all for assisting people who have low-income jobs and are trying to make a go of it.
Steve Ledbetter, Bakersfield