My wife and I drove out to CALM to see the latest winter light show. It seemed to me that the displays were more sophisticated and simply more fun.
It became a drive-thru because of virus restrictions, but I think being able to drive-thru opened that show to many who otherwise would be unable to navigate the twisting and bumpy walking paths. And the peace and quiet that many animals require after dark was better preserved. Recorded music could be listened to, if you so chose, yet if you prefer to have a quieter experience, that was available (to some extent) also.
David Campbell, Bakersfield