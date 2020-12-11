I was a bit skeptical about going to the CALM holiday lights drive-thru this year, having gone for many years and always enjoying the beautiful display of lights. I would urge anyone to not rule it out this year because “it’s different.”
Yes, it is. It is totally spectacular this year, and to me, even better than ever. Barnett and his crew put together a wonderland made up of millions of lights that is delightful at every turn. So, get in your car and drive thru, what I think, is the best year ever.
One bonus is in the past, it has always been a "frost on your nose" visit, but this year was nice and toasty warm in the car.
Jan Stewart, Bakersfield