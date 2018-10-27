It’s sad to see that someone can speak like he’s really done his work and has proven his study to be true (“COMMUNITY VOICES: Answers in science,” Oct. 20). It has so many holes in it.
As far as having faith in the Word of God, that has no contradictions, as he said in its original writings. He tries to support his argument by pointing out that there are many translations of the Scriptures. He should reason with one. Either the original language writings or a currently translated version not a Bible written to support different beliefs.
To address his failure of knowing how God reveals Himself and His will to all of mankind and in His creation, all he needs to do is study this topic using only the Bible. He would see that God has put within the heart of every man and woman knowledge of God’s existence and the ability to see God in His creation, as well as His revealed will given in His written word.
He discusses evolution, referring to scientists who agree with this theory. When they’ve been afraid to prove evolution, they say it takes way too long to prove. Then they’re told to look at the fossil records and explain why there are no linking fossils to explain or reveal that true evolution took place. They say it happens so fast there cannot be fossils to prove it. The only thing that they are really saying is refuting their argument on evolution.
John Sherley, Bakersfield