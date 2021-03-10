Just when you think that Rep. Kevin McCarthy couldn't embarrass his constituents and himself any more than he already has, he manages to once again outdo himself. Since the election, he and most Republicans in Congress have perpetuated Trump's "Big Lie" that Biden's landslide victory was illegitimate, which then led to the bloody insurrection on the Capitol on Jan. 6. Even after that violent riot by Trump supporters, McCarthy still voted against certifying the election results, and the next day visited Trump to show what a "good boy" he was.
This past week, McCarthy and all Senate Republicans, dedicating themselves to obstruct Biden on everything, voted against the COVID-19 relief bill at a time when Americans are suffering unprecedented levels of emotional and financial devastation and death.
Instead, McCarthy seems obsessed over the phony "culture war" involving Mr. Potato Head and Dr. Seuss, claiming that the "cancel culture" waged by Democrats is responsible for the changes in those iconic institutions. In reality, those "updates" were actually implemented by those two private companies, not by the Democrats. McCarthy debased himself even further by tweeting a video of himself reading "Green Eggs and Ham," which is not even one of the six Dr. Seuss books in question.
McCarthy has not held a town hall meeting with his constituents in more than 10 years, making it clear that he does not represent us, but instead only Trump and QAnon. Let's hold McCarthy to account and replace him in 2022 with his declared opponent, Bruno Amato!
— Celia Thesken, Bakersfield