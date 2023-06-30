So now Kevin McCarthy wants to “expunge” the two impeachments of Donald Trump that happened during Trump’s presidency. A quick search for the definition of “expunge” led me to this definition: erase or remove completely (something unwanted or unpleasant). I’m sorry that the impeachments hurt Kevin’s feelings or anyone else’s feelings. But they happened. They were bipartisan. And they were definitely historical. The facts regarding the two impeachments will be accurately noted in American history books forever.
Maybe McCarthy has joined up with Ron DeSantis. Now we have two guys that hope to revise history to their liking. McCarthy would have us not talk about Trump and impeachment in the same breath; and according to DeSantis, none of the teachers in Florida should use the word gay or give any student the thought that their sexual orientation is acceptable if they are gay. The Republican Party has not won the popular vote in a presidential election since 2004. As the Republican Party slowly loses influence with the American populace, these two guys will be in the forefront of those to blame. That will not be expunged.