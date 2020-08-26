They say history repeats itself. A.D.65: Nero fiddled (at that time it was the lute) while Rome burned. Fast forward to A.D. 2020: Trump golfs while Americans die. Trump tweets incessantly while Americans livelihoods perish.
Two incompetent and non-empathetic "leaders."
It appears the pundits are right — history does indeed repeat itself. One can only pray we learn from this four-year experiment.
The answer to "What have we got to lose?" is intuitively obvious: everything!
Dave Little, Bakersfield