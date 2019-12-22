In spite of Speaker Nancy Pelosi's tacit warnings to her fellow Democrats, the hothead left got its way and impeached the president. The next day, local Rep. T.J. Cox dutifully recited his party talking points, which should be illuminating. In spite of his claims that he would be a strong and independent voice for the valley, he has done nothing but what he was told by his party for more than a year.
Pelosi must know that this idiocy is an exercise in futility at best, and a harbinger of President Trump's re-election at worst. Remember how this same nonsense worked for the Republicans in their effort to oust Bill Clinton?
Steve Clark, Bakersfield