I agree with Mr. Schiewe’s opinion (“COMMUNITY VOICES: Keep drinking, Kern County, that's life as it should be,” Nov. 12) that we showed our hypocrisy when we didn’t prohibit alcohol at the same time we voted against legalizing marijuana sales. However, I disagree with his statement that the 18th Amendment, passed in 1919, didn’t stop all consenting adults from getting drunk, as they found illegal sources to satisfy their desires.
The 18th Amendment was primarily supported by wives and much of the Protestant movement tired of seeing their homes destroyed by their alcoholic husbands, estimated to be 10-15 percent of the adult population. When repealed in 1933 by the efforts of President Roosevelt, it was for tax income, not for sociological reasons. The percentage of alcoholic men had declined to an estimated 2 percent. Now, 85 years later, the level of alcoholics is back to pre-1919 levels.
One unintended consequence of the 18th Amendment was the rise of criminal elements reaping high profits from illegally importing alcoholic liquors from Canada. Likewise, we will have no idea what will be the unintended consequences of legalizing marijuana, but there will be some, probably as serious to our society as was before the passing of the 18th.
One reason for my voting no to the three marijuana propositions was they failed to provide sufficient income to the city and county to administer and control marijuana sales and the costs of rehabbing users.
Jon Crawford, Bakersfield