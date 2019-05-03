Driving around town I cannot help but notice the beginning promotion for Cinco de Mayo. It's interesting how people of the United States are so infatuated by this day. Maybe this is why.
May 5, 1862, was the date that we celebrate. At the same time the United States and Confederacy were at war. The United States had its ally in England, the Confederacy had its ally with France. France and England were enemies.
The Confederates made an agreement to encourage France to invade Mexico, with the intention of occupying all of the southwest with its army and provide military support for the Confederates.
On May 5, 1862, the French army, recognized as the most powerful army in the world, invaded Mexico. However it was met by the Mexican army and citizens who fought the French utilizing what today is known as guerrilla tactics. Stampeding cattle was the last straw for the powerful French army who retreated back to France, later to reinvade Mexico. While the French army was retreating, the largest battle of the Civil War was won by the United States in Gettysburg. Winning assured victory for the North.
Years after the Civil War, United States Marines fought alongside the Mexican army to drive the French out of Mexico.
Interesting to think without this date we could all be speaking French in California. Maybe that's why it's so important to the people of the United States.
Nathan Acuna, Bakersfield