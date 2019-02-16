In 2010, the estimated cost to build 520 miles of the California high-speed rail from San Francisco to Los Angeles was $40 billion. The estimated 2018 cost for the same system was $77.3 billion. Constantly missing and extending completion deadlines and expansive change orders was and is disruptive to supporting funds coming from the Federal Railway Administration.
Just an uninvolved outsider’s casual observation of the project can see the whole episode lives up to critics calling it one big publicly funded boondoggle. Politicians, contractors and other special interest groups have milked taxpayers of tens of billions of dollars to date with little to show the high-speed trains will self-sustainably carry passengers the distances and at the speeds promised. The result is no baby boomer will ever ride a completed high-speed rail train. But their, their children and their children’s children's tax dollars will never be paid back for the initial and subsequent high-speed rail cost. The whole episode turns out to be the one huge financial train wreck many predicted. The only consolation is that Amtrak will pick the bones of this technologically outdated and failed system to marginally increase its already publicly subsidized services. The phrase “California high-speed rail” is an oxymoron.
Rich Partain, Bakersfield