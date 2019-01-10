$1 billion is the same as one thousand million. $77 billion is what the high speed rail project cost is up to now. For less than 1/10th of that cost, we could build Sites and Temperance Flat Reservoirs creating 3.1 million acre feet of new water storage. That is a year's worth of water for 30.1 million people. At least 25 million Californians get their water from the delta. When "climate change" produces the increase in atmospheric rivers they keep warning us about, reservoirs can be filled more than once. We need water, not trains.
Let’s see what our brilliant new governor decides to do.
Gerald V. Todd, Bakersfield