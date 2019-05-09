They state the new high-speed rail project will now be a 171-mile line from Merced to Bakersfield. The projected cost will only be $18.3 billion, and the construction will be completed in 2028 at an average of 19 miles per year. The existing cost has only doubled as of now and the 171 miles will only cost $107,017,543 per mile.
In AP's report it repeats several times this is the "construction" cost. If this is a true figure then the cost to construct the line from the Shafter area to the Bakersfield terminal will only cost $1.3 billion.
The question which seems to be left floating in the air is, does the $18.3 billion include the cost of power lines, trains, stations, terminals and maintenance buildings, etc?
If you follow the roadbed being built from Fresno south you will see the construction is a hop-skip and a jump with non-construction areas in between. They are building an overpass in Tulare county at Highway 43 and Ave. 190 with dirt work for an overpass being done 27 miles south.
How many people will take a two-hour bus ride from the south land to ride the high-speed rail when they can take a train up the coast with almost the same timeline?
Are the operators they plan on turning high-speed rail over to from China, Japan or Spain? Maybe they should have subcontracted one of them to build it as it looks like they would have been more knowledgeable.
Ronal Reynier, Bakersfield