When it comes to the business of doing business, government is a disaster. The state high-speed rail project is a notch on a long line of big governments trying to do business that fail simply because government is horrible at running an efficient and economical business.
The causes of the California failure are still debated, but we can agree this scandalous waste of money could’ve been used to transform Highway 99 north of Delano to Sacramento into a true freeway with interstate standards or increase our water storage capacities as more valuable farm land becomes useless and more unemployment occurs without water in the State Water Project.
The Bakersfield to Merced line will become an abandoned disaster in a matter of a few decades. If we are serious about this line, the state needs to stop all money and allow private enterprise to take over. It took seven years to build the Transcontinental Railroad, after 20 years not one rail has been laid on HSR. The French government failed building the Panama Canal. It took a consortium of U.S. companies to built the Panama Canal but they did it with the expertise that only can come from private businesses. This project can be done but only with free enterprise who put up the financial risk.
Our state needs to stop wasting money on things that would only benefit the few and focus on the many such as water and freeway improvements.
Brian Landis, Bakersfield