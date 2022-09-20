What would my educational trajectory have looked like if I had access to early college and dual enrollment while in high school? Rob Meszaros interviews Jesus Aguirre, who is a graduate of Bakersfield Colleges’ nursing program, on the benefits the Kern Education Pledge will have on all of Kern’s school districts and colleges.

The Kern Education Pledge benefits the community by streamlining students into careers faster, having higher job employment and retention in the community, as well as improving the rigor of education to students through various methods.