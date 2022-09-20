What would my educational trajectory have looked like if I had access to early college and dual enrollment while in high school? Rob Meszaros interviews Jesus Aguirre, who is a graduate of Bakersfield Colleges’ nursing program, on the benefits the Kern Education Pledge will have on all of Kern’s school districts and colleges.
The Kern Education Pledge benefits the community by streamlining students into careers faster, having higher job employment and retention in the community, as well as improving the rigor of education to students through various methods.
By providing students options to enroll in early college and certification programs in high school, they are equipped with skills to enter the workforce much quicker. This will benefit the kern community as these individuals can now give back in their specialized fields.
During my high school education in Mcfarland, there was not much access to accelerated academic programs. I was particularly interested in programs that provide access, exposure, and experience in the health care field.
I took it upon myself to enroll in a science and math summer program at the University of California, Irvine while in high school. This program not only better prepared me for my college education, but also gave me the opportunity to have hands-on experience in a wet lab in the biomedical field for the first time in my education. I agree with Jesus Aguirre on all the benefits this pledge will have on the Kern County community.
—Monica Naranjo, McFarland