I'm not a religious man, but I read a scripture from "And He Walks With Me" daily before I say a simple prayer asking God to watch over my family, friends and especially those inflected with COVID-19. I had to chuckle when I read a recent letter ("Letter to the Editor: Trump will be just fine," Aug. 20).
The writer said "God has the power to intervene in anything he wants to for the sake of goodness, not evil." Then why has God not intervened into Trump's daily lies to the American people that has brought our country down?
The writer went on to say in part, "He has been the greatest advocate for religious freedom" and has strengthened or military, yet the only religious act I saw him do was ordering our troops to disperse peaceful demonstrators so he could do a photo-op with what is alleged to be a Bible in his hand.
As for being a patriotic man, as described in the dictionary it is "feeling, expressing, or inspired by love for one's country." Ours or another country? Has God's will truly had anything to do with the election of a man who would have to look up the word prayer? I don't think so.
