A recent letter was very refreshing to me ("Letter to the Editor: A grain of salt," Aug. 7). Four years ago, I too wasn’t sure if I should vote for Trump. The alternative was a definite no. Then I became convinced that Trump is God’s choice. I know that’s not a popular thought to some.
But a well respected prophecy was given in 2007 that Trump would have two presidential terms. At that early date it was also prophesied that the word “impeach” would be said many times. Hmm! I like hearing from God. I decided that if Mr. Trump is good enough for God, he’s good enough for me.
Mr. Trump is truly a different president than we have known, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t qualified to do the job. The key word is “do.” His actions speak louder than words. People may not like his manner and way of speaking, but he genuinely loves this country. He does the most ethical and moral things for American citizens.
I hope everyone will vote. This is a very important time if we are to continue as a nation under God. If we are not under God, we will be under total anarchy. We’ve recently seen what that could look like. And if we don’t vote in this election, we may not have another chance.
Karen Lawson, Bakersfield